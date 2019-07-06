Sopore traders, fruit growers protest highway ban

Baramulla: Traders and fruit growers Friday staged a protest demonstration at Fruit Mandi Sopore against five hour daily ban on local civilian traffic on the Kashmir highway in view of Amarnath yatra.

A large number of people including fruit growers, dealers, businessmen, and local people assembled in the compound of Fruit Mandi to protest the ban.

The protestors shouted slogans against the government, and said that earlier civilians were banned for movement of government forces, and now the government has banned the movement of civilian traffic in the name of Amarnath yatra.

The protestors asserted that Amaranth pilgrims “are our brothers and guests” and Kashmiri people will give them safe passage wherever they need, but the ban was anti-people.

President Traders Federation Fruit Mandi Sopore Fayaz Ahmad Malik said that due to the ban businessmen, horticulture and even students were badly suffering. He appealed Governor administration to revoke the ban “so that both yatra and people can live together”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

