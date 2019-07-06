Saudi tourist dies in Pahalgam road mishap, driver injured

Srinagar: A tourist died and a driver was injured after a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident at Laripora area of Pahalgam.

Reports said that an Innova vehicle (JK01AG-3438) skidded off the road and turned turtle at Laripora while returning from Golf Course.

A tourist identified as Khaleel Ahmad Qureshi, a resident of Saudi Arabia and the driver Sameer Ahmad Najar son of Abul Jabbar Najar of Lolab Kupwara district were injured, they said.

Both the injured were rushed to a nearby health facility where the Khaleel succumbed to injuries.

