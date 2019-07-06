SAC approves ‘Subsidy Scheme’ for private transporters operating in Srinagar, Jammu cities

Srinagar: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Transport Subsidy Scheme’ for replacement of 500 old diesel vehicles operated by private transporters including buses, matadors and mini buses. The scheme has been conceived in light of the budget-2019-20 announcements with Rs 25 Crore earmarked for the purpose.

To begin with, the scheme will be implemented in Srinagar and Jammu cities with replacement of 250 old diesel vehicles each in Srinagar and Jammu by modern buses which are eco friendly, comfortable, fuel efficient and fitted with modern safety gadgets i.e compliant to BS-IV and above norms.

The Transport Department in consultation with the Finance Department will propose a standardized procedure to be followed for replacement of the vehicles.

The applicant after approval shall be allowed a three months time to purchase the new vehicle after entering into a loan agreement with the concerned bank and the subsidy component shall be given on capital investment after purchase of vehicle and its subsequent registration.

The scheme of extending subsidy to the transporters shall have many consequential benefits in terms of curtailing air pollution in the twin capital cities amidst rising car ownership and in reducing traffic congestion by providing impetus to the public transport system.

