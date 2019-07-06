SAC approves guidelines for MGNREGA

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) on Friday approved the guidelines/procedure to be followed by the Halqa Panchayat for implementation of MGNREGA as mandated in Schedule 1 of the amended J&K Panchayati Raj Act 1989.

The guidelines are mainly regarding transfer of 80% MGNREGA funds to Panchayats, procedure for operation of funds by Panchayats, timelines to be followed under MGNREGA, planning, decision making, expenditure and monitoring guidelines for better implementation of the scheme in the state.

hese guidelines/procedures shall further strengthen the Panchayati Raj Institutions and making grassroots planning and decision making into a reality. The government said.

