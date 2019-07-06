Observe Complete Shutdown on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary: JRL

Srinagar: The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has appealed for a complete shutdown on Monday (July 8) on the 3rd anniversary of Burhan Wani, his associates and 126 killed in 2016 public uprising.



JRL has urged world powers to look in this age old conflict which has consumed more than half a million people and still continue to suck the blood of innocents on daily basis.

JRL said that no nation can afford to lose its generations with such a fast pace and Kashmiri’s also want the resolution of this bleeding issue peacefully without further bloodshed.

JRL said that our youth have been forced to take extreme steps when their peaceful cries and democratic posturing was responded with brute and unmatched force.

Unending curbs on political activities, continuous detention of resistance leadership, denial of basic human values has added to the already existing political uncertainty in state and as such our youth are quite disheartened with prevailing situation, asserted JRL.

Praying glorious tributes to all the slain particularly Burhan Wani, JRL appealed the people of Tral and adjoining areas to pay homage to Burhan Wani and requested people to pay tributes to all the slain in their vicinity. “After prayers and take pledge to carry the noble mission of martyrs to its logical end,” it said.

