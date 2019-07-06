Monsoon coming to Jammu, but Kashmir to remain dry

Srinagar: As the southwest monsoon approaches Jammu, the Met department has predicted rains for Jammu region in the coming days, but dry weather is likely to continue in Kashmir with brief spells of rain possible, mostly during evening hours.

A brief shower did fall on Friday evening in Srinagar, and brought the mercury down after a day of sweltering heat.

Met officials here said that such brief spells of rain during evening in Srinagar will continue to be a feature in the coming days, but the day temperature is expected to remain on the higher side.

However, for Jammu region the Met has predicted more rain due to the southwest monsoon, which is advancing towards northern India and is expected to bring rain to most north Indian states during the next 72 hours.

Srinagar city witnessed another day of sweltering heat on Friday with the maximum temperature being 32 Celsius. In Jammu, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 Celsius.

