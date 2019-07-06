Meet our demands or face agitation: EJAC (R) to govt

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee (R) on Saturday has threatened the state government with powerful agitation if their demands were not fulfilled till 22nd of this month.

Addressing a presser here in Srinagar the members of the EJAC (R) said the Revocation SRO 520 is totally against interests of daily wagers, contractual, need base workers, casual labours , Anganwadi workers consolidated, NYC, they EJAC(R) demanded regularisation of their services and release of their wages on proper time.

“The Contractual Teachers of Kashmir , whose contract was ended in the month of May this year are on protest from last 60 days in Pratap Pratap, we demand continuation of their services as they are well qualified youths,” state President of EJAC( R), Babu Hussain Malik said.

“Removal of pay anomalies of clerical grade in SRO-333, enchantment of medical allowance from Rs 300 to 5000 per month to those employees who are not getting medical allowance benefits,” He said.

“The SRO 202 should be abolished as the employees are not get much benefit under this SRO, the DPC of the employees is pending from last money years , we demanded the DPC in every department after every six months will made compulsory and fillling of all the vaccant posts in all departments of the state,”

The employees of EJAC (R) said that the government should given 10% of DA should be given to employees working in Ladakh division and restoration of reservation in promotion,”.

