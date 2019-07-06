Lack of access road slows constructions for MANNU campus

Budgam admin fails to deliver on road promise

BUDGAM: The failure of district administration to build an access road to upcoming satellite campus for Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here has hampered the construction works, even as the work was started after a prolonged wait in March.

The first of its kind campus for the Urdu university in Kashmir is coming up at Patwaw area of Budgam district on a 104-kanal stretch of state land, with an aim to “promote” and “develop” Urdu language and to offer academic and professional programmes in Kashmir.

However, the construction work is going on at snail’s pace in the absence of a proper access road.

Regional Director MANUU, Dr Aijaz Ashraf told Kashmir Reader that after a wait of six years, construction work on walls, guard room and main gate was initiated in March this year with a project cost of Rs 3.25 crore.

The work, Aijaz said, was going on, however, lack of basic facilities at the would be campus was slowing down the work considerably.

“The district administration was supposed to construct the approach road up to the main entry of campus, but after elapsing of precious seven years they have miserably failed to deliver,” he said.

Besides this, he said, other basic facilities like water and electricity, “which they had promised”, are also missing.

“I have sent reminder to district administration several times but to no avail, they never paid any heed to our plea,” he added.

“The campus at present has an eight-feet temporary road which has been constructed by local land-owners for their own purposes, but we too use the same road to reach the campus. The road is running over a deep Nallah that can’t bear the weight of heavy loaded trucks and can be damaged anytime,” Aijaz said.

In place of five or six trucks carrying construction material, Aijaz said, they allow only one or two trucks to cross over the Nallah keeping in view the pathetic state of road.

A concrete road would increase the speed of work manifolds, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Syed Sehrish Asger did not respond to repeated calls from this reporter.

The regional centre of the MANUU satellite campus for now is functioning from a rented accommodation at Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar, while as the arts and science college and the college for teacher education are functioning from a separate rented accommodation at Humhama in Budgam.

