‘Justice for Kashmir’ banner flies over Headingley during India-Sri Lanka cricket match

Srinagar: Planes flew over the ground at Headingley in United Kingdom; where India-Sri Lanka cricket match was going on- with very clear political messages which read “Justice for Kashmir” and “India stop genocide and free Kashmir”, reported New Indian Express.

This is the second time in a week that planes flew over the ground with very clear political messages.

On Saturday also during India-Sri Lanka match an aircraft flew by with a balloon kind of a thing attached to it which read “Justice for Kashmir”. A little while later, there was another which read “India stop genocide and free Kashmir,” reported that newspaper.

The ICC released a statement saying they are disappointed and put the ball in the court of the local police. “We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again. We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Throughout the tournament, we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring. After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be repeat of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again,” the newspaper reported.

