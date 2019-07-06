J&K police arrest thief, recover jewellery, laptops, cash worth Rs 34 lacs

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said that it arrested one thief and recovered stolen property worth ₹ 34 lakh approximately which includes jewelry, laptops and cash from his possession.

The thief has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Ganie son of Late Abdul Aziz Ganie, a resident of Chatpora, Pulwama.

“The individual used to masquerade as a marriage broker. He was involved in 8 theft cases registered in Police Stations Shergarhi, Shaheed Gunj, Rajbagh, Sadder and Parimpora since last 6 months,” police said in a statement Saturday evening.

Earlier several theft incidents were reported from the areas of Srinagar. Accordingly, a special team was constituted by SSP Srinagar Dr M Haseeb Mughal for the investigation of theft cases. The team included SP City South, SDPO Shaheed Gunj and SHO Shergarhi.

“The team investigated the activities of one suspect namely Bilal Ahmed Ganie through a series of scientific and human investigative techniques. Subsequently, police recovered gold jewelry, laptops along with the currencies of several countries from his possession. He has been taken into custody.”

The statement asked the complainants to recognize their stolen property and can get it released from Court of law. “About six cases of theft have been solved by arresting the said accused. The receiver of the stolen property, a Jeweller of Hari Singh High Street was also arrested during the course of investigation. The bank account which contains the cash obtained after liquidating the stolen property has also been freezed in accordance with the law. Further investigation in the matter is in progress.”

