Jammu traffic cop suspended after bribe footage goes viral

Jammu: A traffic policeman was suspended and a departmental inquiry ordered after a video purportedly showed his subordinate demanding bribe from a driver to allow him a passage, officials said on Saturday.

They said the department will also take action against the subordinate officer, an SPO, for his “gross act of indiscipline”, misconduct and dereliction of duties.

Selection grade constable Chattar Singh and SPO Sanjay Sharma are the traffic policemen concerned, they said. The incident happened on Friday when the two were deployed for traffic regulation at 4th Tawi bridge in the city.

The driver, from whom the bribe was allegedly sought, secretly shot a video footage, which late went viral, when he was stopped by traffic police personnel at 4th Tawi bridge.

In the video, the SPO is purportedly seen boarding the vehicle and taking the bribe from the reluctant driver to let him go. @PTI

