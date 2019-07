The armies of India and Pakistan late Friday night exchanged heavy gunfire on the Line of control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

A Defence Ministry spokesman said that about 9 pm, Pakistan initiated “unprovoked ceasefire violation” followed by shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

“Indian army was retaliating befittingly,” he said.

