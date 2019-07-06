Idea of dev flawed unless good governance reaches last person living in remote areas: Sagar

Srinagar: The National Conference leader Ali Muhammad Sagar on Friday that the idea of development is flawed unless the fruits of good governance reach the last person living in the remote areas of our State.

“The socio-economic emancipation of the people forms the core of the party agenda and will carry forward the legacy of service once in power,” he said while addressing a meet of party functionaries, workers here – according to the statement.

He said that peace is not out of the equation when it comes to development. “Peace is very imperative for development.”

“Peace and security are the necessary prerequisites for any sort of development to take place, and National Conference once in power will work towards peace, reconciliation and sustainable development with the active participation of people,” he said, adding, “Our party believes in inclusive growth and that no development can be achieved if any segment or section of the society is left out.”

The NC leader said: National Conference is the only political dispensation in the State that is capable of combating the challenges our state is facing. We will continue to strive towards the protection of the identity and territorial integrity of the state. Our party has the sincerity of the thought, besides that our party boasts a visionary programme of Naya Kashmir for the equitable socio-political and economic emancipation of the people.

He further said that no effort should be spared in establishing rapport with the people especially youth. “This time it is imperative for all of us to forge unity to give a befitting reply to the forces as are inimical to the unique status of the status. Besides that our reach to the youth should stress on our constructive agenda and not just criticism. We have to position over selves as a party that stands for better, prosperous, developed Jammu and Kashmir,” he said

Sagar said that the young girls of the state are beset with depression as are their male counterparts. “The failure of the Governor administration to create jobs in the state has added to the rising woes of our youth including girls. The severe unemployment is a ticking time bomb that warrants immediate attention of the forthcoming civilian government.”.

