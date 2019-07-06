Govt revives Road Accident Victims Fund

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday and approved notification of the “Road Accident Victims Fund” along with a scheme for realisation and disbursal of the compensation amount.

The objective of the fund is to provide immediate succour to the dependents/ kith and kin/ legal heirs of the persons killed or injured in road accidents of passenger vehicles, including private vehicles as well as vehicles owned by government/ state road transport corporation/ public sector undertaking.

The proposal for revival of the Passenger Welfare Fund with the connotation of “Road Accident Victims Fund” was to meet the emergent needs of persons injured in road accidents.

The relief shall be applicable to victims of hit-and-run road accident cases. It will also be applicable to road users/pedestrians.

A District Level Committee has been proposed for expeditious release of compensation to the victims, the government said.

