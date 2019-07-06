Drug peddler arrested in north Kashmir’s Handwara

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint in Handwara and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A spokesperson of the Police in a statement said two of the three persons who attacked police party with stones and made efforts to facilitate escape of the drug peddler were also arrested.

“Officers at a checkpoint established at Bypass Crossing Handwara arrested a drug peddler who has been taken to Police Station Handwara where he remains in custody. Contraband substance Brown Sugar has been seized by the officers from his possession.”

Case FIR No. 173/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation initiated in the matter.

The spokesperson said that while making the arrest of the said drug peddler, three persons attacked the police party with stones to facilitate the escape of drug peddler from police custody. “Among them, two have been arrested while as third person identified as Javaid Ahmed Mir resident of Sadargund Handwara escaped from the spot.”

In this regard, a case FIR No. 174/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

