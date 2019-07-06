Despite accident prone highway, Shopian’s Hirpora lacks health centre

Shopian: Government has failed to establish a primary health centre at Hirpora village, some 12 kilometres form Shopian town, despite an accident prone highway passing through the area.

Experts opine that a well equipped health centre, or hospital, was much needed in the area. Locals rue that a health centre was not established, even after the Mughal Road was thrown open a decade ago. The Mughal Road passing through Hirpora connects Kashmir valley with Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu province.

“For even a minor treatment we are forced to visit the Shopian hospital which not only consumes our time but money as well,” Aqib Ahmad, a local resident at Hirpora said.

The area is an epicentre for tribal villages like Hirpora, Dochnu, Krechpathri and others.

The road stretch is considered dangerous, given the frequency of accidents on it. Lack of health facilities near by leads to increase in fatalities in case of accidents.

A group of elderly citizens from Hirpora said that they face immense problems in terms of healthcare.

“Recent accident (at Peer ki Gali) is an eye opener to the authorities as 11 lives perished on Mughal Road. The accident spot is some 15 kilometers from here and if health centre was here, some lives could have been saved,” Ghulam Muhammad Shiekh, a local said.

Muhammad Nafie, another resident said that government has been planning to set up a health centre in the village for decades, but some people have occupied the state land which has become an excuse for government to delay the construction.

Residents said a dispensary with couple of staffers existed in the area, but was hardly of any use.

Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Owais Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that his administration was sending a proposal to government for the construction of hospital at Hirpora.

“We will do our work in the regard and are hopeful government will act soon,” Ahmad said.

