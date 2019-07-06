CRPF launches mobile help centre for Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu

Jammu: The CRPF Saturday launched a mobile help centre that will visit different lodgement centres here to address the problems being faced by Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, an official said.

This is in addition to the help desks set up by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the Jammu railway station and the airport.

The initiative was welcomed by the devotees undertaking the arduous journey to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas.

“There are at least 18 lodgement centres for the pilgrims in Jammu city and the idea behind introducing the mobile help centre was to reach out to them instead of waiting for them to call us for any help,” Jammu-based CRPF spokesperson Ashish Kumar Jha said.

Jha, who is also commandant of 166th Battalion of the force, said the service was named ‘Sachal Sahayta Kendra’ and is guided by ‘security, sahita (assistance) and chikitsa (medical attention)’.@PTI

