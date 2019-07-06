Bore well catches fire in Handwara

Handwara: A bore well being dug in a village in Kupwara district caught fire Friday creating panic among local residents.

Locals said that some labourers were digging a well in Sehpora area of Kralgund in Handwara tehsil for last two days. One Friday men on work detected a smell from the well after which it caught a fire.

The big flames emanating from the well created panicin the area, with local residents informing police and fire brigade. Fire tenders controlled the flames and advised locals not to venture nearby.

Officials said the well apparently emanated under-ground natural gas, and there was no need to worry. However, a proper inspection by concerned department would ascertain the facts, they said.

Last month a similar incident took place in Lalpora Kupwara.

