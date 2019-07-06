Bandipora youth injured in Udhampur road accident succumbs

Srinagar: A-22-year old youth from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district who was grievously injured in a road accident in Sattani area of Udhampur on Thursday has succumbed to injuries at Jammu hospital.

Reports said that the youth, identified as Sameer Ahmed Rather, son of Sunaullah Rather was critically injured and his friend was also injured in the accident after their car collided with a tractor on Thursday.

However, after battling for life for over a day, Sameer succumbed at Jammu hospital Friday late evening.

After completing all the legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family for last rites.

