Shopian residents appeal for attention to never-developed roads

SHOPIAN: Three of Shopian’s roads in the Imam Sahib belt need immediate official attention as all of them have turned bumpy, being dotted with potholes. Locals in the area said that the roads had never been developed ever since they come into existence decades ago.

A stretch from Imamsahib to Kadgam, which later connects a half-dozen villages with each other and the district and Tehsil headquarters, is in shambles as the road was never developed or macadamised ever since it was laid. Locals from Kadgam told Kashmir Reader that their repeated pleas were ignored and the road is left only to continue giving them a tough time.

“The condition of the road has reached to the worst state. The dusty road has created a mess in the area; each time a vehicle passes on it, pedestrians have to run to avoid the dust storm it raises,” said Juniad Ahmad Shah, a local.

Another road from Imamsahib to Vuyen and Narwani is also in a deplorable condition. Locals accuse the government of ignoring their genuine demands.

Around a dozen villages have only this link to connect them with the rest of the world. Locals said that many of the roads in the district were developed and macadamised but theirs is the lone one which was ignored.

Javid Ahmad, a local, said that the area’s politicians would develop only the roads in their own vote bank areas and ignore the much more important ones. “Now we request the Governor Administration to take up this road as we face immense problems,” he said.

Similarly, a small link from Imamsahib to Chitterwach is also in a shambles. Locals from the village said that the road is creating problems for them and they have no one to listen to their grievances.

They appealed to the government to meet their demands at the soonest so that locals from the area would not face difficulties.

Executive Engineer, Roads and Buildings Department, Abdul Qoyoom Kirmani told Kashmir Reader that they have forwarded a report on the situation to the higher authorities for approval of funds; however, the road from Imamsahib to Chitterwach is not in consideration yet. “If locals come to us with formal letter, then we will forward it to the government,” he said.

