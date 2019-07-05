Revoke ban on civilian traffic: BJP to government

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday while urging the governor’s administration to revoke ban on civilian traffic on Kashmir highway acknowledged people are being harassed on roads on account of security.

BJP spokesperson and Panchayat Raj Cell general secretary Altaf Thakur appealed the government to revoke the ban on civilian traffic movement on highway in Kashmir

“With the beginning of Shri Amarnath Yatra, people are harassed on the pretext of security on Kashmir roads despite the fact that Kashmiri are serving yatris here since decades,” he said in a statement. .

According to him Kashmiri society has been serving the Yatris since decades and people in Kashmir have always shown communal harmony and brotherhood.

“The business of all the shopkeepers on both sides of highway is zero due to these restrictions, as even tourists are not allowed to stop their vehicles for shopping,” he said.

He appealed government to reconsider its decision so that people would not have to suffer unnecessarily.

