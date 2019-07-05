RBI appoints Misra as additional director J&K Bank BoD

Srinagar: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed AK Misra, ex Executive Director RBI as Additional Director on the Board of Directors (BOD) of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 36 AB of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (10 of 1949).

His appointment shall be for a period of two years with effect from July 3, 2019 to July 2, 2021 or till further orders, an official handout said.

“He shall hold office during the pleasure of Reserve Bank of India, and subject thereto, for a period of two years up to July 2, 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier”, reads the order.

As Additional Director on BOD of the JK Bank, Misra shall be entitled to the usual sitting fee and allowances as payable to other directors for attending the meetings of the Board and Committees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

