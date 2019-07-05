Plan ready for ‘light rail transit system’ in Srinagar, Jammu

SRINAGAR: Work on a Light Rail Transit System is planned to be completed in the next five years in the twin capitals of Jammu and Kashmir. The two separate authorities constituted to plan and execute development projects in “metropolitan region” of Srinagar and Jammu will undertake the work.

Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta elaborated on the plan while speaking to media persons. He said that the Srinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority will oversee development work in a large area in Kashmir Valley and Jammu province.

“As per approval, Srinagar (metropolitan region) will cover the areas under districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian, an approximate area of 2,494 sq km,” he said.

“Similarly, The Jammu Metropolitan Region will cover the area of districts Samba, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur, an area of 2,216 sq km,” he said.

Gupta said that as per recommendations, the MRTCs have undertaken the implementation of Light Rail Transit Systems for the two capital cities.

“It will be the first in India,” Gupta said. “It will have low (pollution) footprint, low noise, greater comfort, aesthetic appeal, and will blend with the surrounding landscape,” he added.

Gupta said that two Mass Rapid Transit Corporations (MRTCs), for both the capital cities of the state, were incorporated in February this year. Dr E Sreedharan, who supervised the Delhi Metro, has been appointed as the Principal Advisor to these corporations.

“These corporations are the extended arms of the Metropolitan Authorities, earlier constituted by the State Government, and are there to supplement the efforts of these authorities in achieving their objectives of proper, orderly and rapid development of these areas, as also in executing plans, projects and schemes especially related to Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) and Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS),” Gupta said.

“The corporations are taking steps to address the issue of urban mobility in the state in a holistic manner by providing safe, affordable, quick, comfortable, reliable and sustainable access for the growing number of city residents to jobs, education, recreation and such other needs within our cities. They will establish quality multi-modal public transport systems that will be well integrated, providing seamless travel across modes, and introducing intelligent transport systems for traffic management,” he added.

Comprehensive Mobility Plans (CMPs) for the two capital cities, earlier prepared by RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service), which is a Government of India enterprise, are being updated. The two MRTCs will take further steps to implement the recommendations, he said.

