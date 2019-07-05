Peoples United Front protests highway, train restrictions; demands immediate revocation of order

Srinagar: Peoples United Front Friday held a protest demonstration in Srinagar demanding immediate revocation of restrictions on Kashmir highway and train services till the completion of Amarnath Yatra.

Scores of Peoples United Front activists led by former lawmaker Er Rasheed assembled in press enclave holding placards and banners “revoke highway and train restrictions,” “We love Yatris”.

Rasheed said that due to the restrictions on public transport, people particularly students and business community has been affected severely.

“Due to the restrictions on the highway, people living in south Kashmir are worst affected. The vehicles are stopped on the highway which directly affects businesses in Kashmir,” he said.

He said the students do not reach the colleges, universities, and school on time. “We demand immediate revocation of orders about the restrictions highway and train services.”

Pertinently the authorities have barred civilian traffic on 97 km stretch on Kashmir highway for five hours and suspension of trains on Qazigund-Banihal track from 10 am to 3 pm to “facilitate smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

