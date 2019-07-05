No new proposal under consideration for water sharing between India, Pak: Govt

New Delhi: There is no new proposal under consideration for water sharing between India and Pakistan, the government said on Thursday.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on whether there is any proposal for water sharing among India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria said an agreement is already in place between India and Pakistan for sharing waters of the Indus river and its tributaries.

“The use of waters of Indus is governed by the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan in 1960. There is no new proposal under consideration with regard to water sharing between India and Pakistan,” Kataria said in a written response to a question.

The treaty specifies that the waters of three eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej — have been reserved for India while that of western rivers Indus, Chenab and Jhelum are for Pakistan.

He added that India and Bangladesh are currently sharing the waters of of the river Ganga at Farakka, according to the Ganges Water Treaty of 1966.

Both sides are currently engaged in analysing the river data pertaining to trans-boundary rivers Teesta, Dharla, Dudhkumar, Feni, Manu, Muhuri, Khowai and Gumti.

—PTI

