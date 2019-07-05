Mirwaiz urges Haj pilgrims to hold special prayers for peace, devp & prosperity in Kashmir



Srinagar: Chairman Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq felicitated the Haj pilgrims descending on the sacred pilgrimage of Haj from Kashmir and urged them to hold special prayers for the Muslim Ummah in general and for the peace, development and prosperity in Kashmir particular.

He impressed upon all the Haj pilgrims who are embarking on the pious journey in the weeks ahead to remember Kashmiri people in who have faced immense issues and problems since past many decades and to seek Allah’s mercy on them and end to their miseries and pain in Harmain Shareefain and Madina-e-Toiba.

Addressing the Friday gathering at the historic Jamia Masjid here, Mirwaiz while shedding the light on the philosophy of Haj, stated that Haj is the fifth pillar in Islam which is obligatory for every Muslim who can afford the cost of journey. He said the Haj pilgrimage should purely be for the supplication and seeking Almighty Allah’s blessings and whosoever performs Haj the way beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the sins of those people will be washed away they would become clean similar to the new born child.

Mirwaiz said that Haj also recalls the great contribution and sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son Prophet Ismail (AS) which was made obligatory in 9th Hijri of Islamic calendar and was followed as the obligation by Muslims across the world after the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) performed the Haj along with more than 15,000 companions.

Mirwaiz urged Hajis to remain cautious while performing the holy journey, especially Tawaaf of holy Kabah and other obligatory prayers and to ensure their Haj is done in the same way as taught by the great and revered Prophet (SAW).

Mirwaiz prayed to Almighty Allah to provide a chance to every Muslim to perform Haj in his/her life at least once a year as that will help them to see the Allah’s house holy Kaba and also the resting place of our beloved Prophet (SAW) in Madina-e-Toiba.

