Minibus slips downhill while reversing, driver critically injured

In another accident, car and tractor collide in Udhampur, one dead

Baramulla/Udhampur: In a road mishap, the driver of a minibus was injured critically on the outskirts of Sopore on Thursday afternoon.

Sources said that a minibus bearing registration number JK01-J9633 was coming from Budgam when it turned turtle and fell down a hill near the shrine of Baba Shuker ud din (RA) at Watlab area of Sopore in Baramulla district.

They said that after dropping a group of pilgrims to the shrine, the driver of the minibus was turning his vehicle when he lost control and the minibus rolled down the hill slope from its rear side.

The injured driver, identified as Shabir Ahmad of Budgam, was shifted to the nearby sub-district hospital Sopore. He was shifted to a Srinagar hospital in critical condition from there.

Sources said that the accident took place only a few minutes after the pilgrims had got down from the bus.

In another accident, one person was killed and two others were injured when a car and a tractor collided head-on in Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

The collision took place at about 2.40pm at Sataini on the Dhar road, officials said.

The identity of the deceased is being ascertained, officials said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised.

