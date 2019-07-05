Militant slain in Shopian gunfight, operation continues

Srinagar: A militant has been killed in a gunfight with government forces in Narwani village of southern Kashmir’s Shopian district Friday morning.

The gunfight ensued today morning and the operations are on, a police official said. He said that one militant has been killed so far in the gunfight whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

The gunfight ensued after a joint team of government forces including Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles, paramilitary CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police’s SOG launched a cordon and search operation over inputs about the presence militants in the village.

Sources said the militants hiding in the village fired upon the government forces triggering a gunfight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

