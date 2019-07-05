Issue in Kashmir not polls but abrogation of Article 370: Shiv Sena

Srinagar: The Shiv Sena has said that the real danger to Kashmir is not from Pakistan but from Kashmiri leaders who, it said, are the enemies of Kashmiri people. Party mouthpiece Saamana said that the main issue in Kashmir is not the Assembly polls but the abrogation of Article 370.

In an editorial in Saamana, it said that the Jammu and Kashmir issue is not in Pakistan but in “our” country. Justifying the extension of Presidential Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, it said, “The environment in the Valley will be made normal. The main issue in Kashmir is not the polls but the abrogation of Article 370.”

It criticized Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti for their stand against the abrogation of Article 370.

The Sena said that development works worth crores have been taking place in Jammu and Kashmir under Modi and the previous governments as well. “To generate employment, the industries need to come and the tourism business should be run smoothly. To increase the trade and industry in Kashmir, the laws need to be changed and Article 370 needs to be abrogated,” the editorial said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

