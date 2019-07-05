International Court of Justice to announce verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on July 17

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to announce on July 17 its verdict in a case concerning Kulbushan Jadhav, an alleged Indian spy who was arrested in 2016 and sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for fomenting “terrorism” in Balochistan and Karachi, media reports said.

“I have the honour to inform Your Excellency that the Judgment of the Court in Jadhav case (India vs Pakistan) will be read in open court on Wednesday 17 July 2019 at 3 pm at Peace Place,” says the ICJ Deputy Registrar Jean-Pelé Fomété in his letter to Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan and co-agent of Pakistan before the ICJ, Dr Muhammad Faisal, Express Tribune reported.

Jadhav, a serving commander in Indian Navy working for India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan. In his subsequent trial at a military court, Kulbhushan Jadhav confessed to his involvement in hatching “terror plots” against Pakistan.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on April 10, 2017, endorsed his death penalty. In June 2017, the Indian spy filed a mercy petition against his death penalty while India approached the ICJ against the conviction. The ICJ stayed his execution.

