House raided in Kupwara, brown sugar recovered

4 peddlers held in Sopore

Srinagar: Police have recovered nearly 850 grams of brown sugar from a residential house raided on specific inputs at Taad village in Karnah tehsil of Kupwara.

An official handout said that police along-with executive magistrate raided the house of one Maqsood Ahmad Mir, resident of Saidpora and recovered brown sugar from the house.

Meanwhile, four suspected drug peddlers were held from two checkpoints in Sopore area of Baramulla district along with contraband substance.

At a checkpoint at National Highway Choora, Sajad Ahmad Lone and Abdul Majid Lone, both residents of Tujjar Shareef Sopore were apprehended with 1.5 kilograms of charas, police said. A cab (Tata Sumo) they were travelling in has also been seized.

Similarly, at another checkpoint near Railway Crossing Amargrah Sopore, officers from the local police unit arrested two persons, identified as Nissar Ahmad Kumar, resident of Plan Bandipora and Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, resident of Rebban Sopore for drug supply offences.

In its drive against drug menace, police is asking pulbic to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood.

