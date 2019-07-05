Gunfight rages in Shopian village

Srinagar: Gunfight erupted between militants and government forces in Narwani village of Southern Kashmir’s Shopian district Friday morning.
Sources said that a joint team of government forces including Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles, paramilitary CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police’s SOG launched a cordon and search operation over inputs about the presence militants in the village.
They said as the militants hiding in the village fired upon the government forces triggering a gunfight.
The sources said that two militants are believed to be trapped in.
More to follow.