Gunfight rages in Shopian village

Srinagar: Gunfight erupted between militants and government forces in Narwani village of Southern Kashmir’s Shopian district Friday morning.

Sources said that a joint team of government forces including Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles, paramilitary CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police’s SOG launched a cordon and search operation over inputs about the presence militants in the village.

They said as the militants hiding in the village fired upon the government forces triggering a gunfight.

The sources said that two militants are believed to be trapped in.

More to follow.

