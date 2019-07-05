CS reviews progress of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam on Friday reviewed progress of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link. He was informed out of 272 KM Udhampur- Baramulla link, 111 KM Katra-Banihal stretch with 97 KM tunnel length is yet to be connected, of which 67 KM tunnel length has been completed.

To ensure speedy completion of Srinagar-Baramulla-Udhampur rail project, Chief Secretary asked Railway Authorities to submit to his office every Monday by 11 am, weekly progress report with details of bottlenecks/stoppages,if any,encountered during previous week

