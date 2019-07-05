Amid gunfight in Shopian orchards militant hideout busted

Srinagar: Government forces Friday busted a militant hideout amidst a gunfight in the orchards of Narwani in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

The gunfight ensued at the spot early Friday morning after government forces laid siege to the village. One militant was killed in the gunfight.

Sources said that a joint team of Army and J&K Police SOG busted the hideout and recovered utensils and a gas cylinder from the spot.

They said that the slain militant has been identified as Sameer Ahmad, a resident of Sugan village in Shopian.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

