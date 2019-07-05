Amarnath Yatra: Highway restriction hits Kashmir economy, says KCCI

Srinagar: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday expressed concern at the imposition of unprecedented restrictions on civilian movement on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and the suspension of train services on the Qazigund-Banihal Sector, saying it has severely hit economy in the Valley.

A spokesperson of the KCC&I stated that the history of the Amarnath cave was a lesson about the culture of communal harmony and brotherhood of Jammu and Kashmir and the Governor SP Malik should revoke the restrictions.

For more that 150 years, the family of Buta Malik, the Muslim sheperd who discovered the cave was its custodian. Locals have throughout these years played an important role in the facilitation of the yatra and ensured it’s successful completion, it said.

It said that the imposition of the restrictions has severely disrupted the normal economic activities and has caused irreversible losses to various sectors.

“The Tourism sector has been the worst hit. There are numerous reports about the inconvenience caused to tourists due to the restrictions and tourists being stranded at various places unable to proceed with their scheduled programs and bookings,” it said.

The restrictions have caused damages to stocks of perishable fruits such as cherries and plums as fruit laden trucks are halted, the KCCI added.

Traders, especially wholesalers and distributors have had to increase their normal inventory by an additional stock of about a month. “Industrial units dependent upon import of raw materials from outside the state are not able to meet their schedules due to the raw material being stuck at various points of the highway. Working capital requirements have increased and transportation costs have escalated to such an extent that the businesses can no longer absorb the stress” it said.

