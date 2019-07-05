Abominable and Horrible

In a case that not only jars and horrifies but also is abominable, a school teacher has been found to threaten a young school child with an axe and issuing all sorts and kinds of threats. This particular issue came to light after someone posted a video of the incident on social media. The obvious consequence of this unimaginably abominable and potentially gory incident is the trauma on the child victim. In any case, speaking in general terms, the teacher student relationship in this part of the world is somewhat paternalistic if not authoritarian with the teacher holding power and wielding it. Ideally, as happens in the developed and advanced parts of the world, teachers have a different, friendly and mentor sort of relationship with child students and even adults in case of higher education. This kind and sort of approach ensures a healthy dynamic where the students enjoy a respectful dynamic with teachers. But, alas, in this part of the world, some teachers, as the case in contention demonstrates, not only wield their power not only blatantly, but in some instances, horribly. The child victim, in this case, must be naturally traumatized (along with the audience that the said teacher wanted to terrorize). The hope here is that the child in contention is not traumatized and scarred for life. (The teacher while threatening the child was wielding an axe to make his luridly horrible point). So, the first consideration here must be to actually have the child taken to a child psychologist and, to the extent can be, expunged of his trauma. The incident must also serve as a cautionary tale in teacher student relationships where teachers must not be allowed to cross certain boundaries while dealing with children. At the same time, this should not and must not mean that children become transgressive and take liberties of a wanton nature with teachers. What must be maintained and adhered to is balance wherein there is a healthy, mutually respectful and intellectual relationship between students and teachers. In the final analysis, teachers are the builders of society and role models for students and children. They must internalize this role with prudence and care and be torchbearers of highest moral and ethical standards. The case in contention is contra these standards and impugns both the nature of teaching and the standards thereof. Let an incident of this nature never ever be repeated!

