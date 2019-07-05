25-yr-old found dead inside water reservoir in south Kashmir’s Achabal

Srinagar: Body of a 25-year old youth was found inside a water tank in Achabal area of Anantnag district Friday morning.

Witnesses said that the locals of the area spotted the body inside water reservoir in forest area of Achabal and informed police.

They said that a police team immediately reached the spot and recovered the body.

The deceased was identified as Majid Nissar Shah, 25, son of Nissar Ahmad Shah, a resident of Achabal.

A local news gathering agency quoting a police officer reported that the deceased was mentally unsound.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case under 174 CrPc and initiated investigations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

