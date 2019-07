Srinagar: As many as 17 new in-charge Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) were posted while an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was among 35 officers, who were transferred in the state police department.

“Consequent upon their placement as in-charge DySP, 17 officers are adjusted with immediate effect,”A police spokesperson said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print