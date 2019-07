Srinagar: A 40-year-old woman was crushed after being hit by a train at Levdoora near Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district Thursday afternoon.

An official said that the deceased was identified as Zamrooda Akhter wife of Shabir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Verinag.

A police official said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigations have been taken up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print