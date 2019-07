Srinagar: A school bus carrying students for an excursion turned turtle in the outskirts of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district injuring the injured.

Witnesses said that the driver of the bus received injuries, however, all the students are safe.

The bus on way from Bandipora district to Watlab in Sopore outskirts for an excursion.

The witnesses said that the driver has been shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

