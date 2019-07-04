Mirwaiz asks govt to withdraw order of suspension of civilian traffic, train services during Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Asking the government to withdraw the order of imposing of restrictions on civilian traffic and train services during Amarnath Yatra,  Hurriyat Conference (M) on Thursday condemned the state authorities for imposing restrictions on civilian traffic on Kashmir highway and suspension of train services.

Terming it an anti-people move, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairperson of Hurriyat (M) said that Yatris have always been welcomed by the people of Kashmir who have always facilitated its smooth conduct and lend support to it, but time  and again Kashmiris are subjected to harassment and inconvenience as the highway is shut down for them on one pretext or other greatly impacting  trade and tourism industry.

He said that Hurriyat asks authorities to immediately withdraw this “anti-people diktat”.

Hurriyat met today,condemn  authorities for imposing restrictions on civilian traffic on JK highway& suspension of train services during Amarnath Yatra. It is  an anti people move,Yatris have always been welcomed by the people of Kashmir who have always facilitated its smooth conduct & lend support to it, but time &again Kashmiris are  subjected to harassment & inconvenience as the highway is shut down for them on one pretext or other greatly impacting  trade and tourism industry.Hurriyat asks authorities to immediately withdraw this antiPeople diktat (SIC),” Mirwaiz tweeted.

