Srinagar: The University of Kashmir has declared the results of BA, B.Sc, BCom and BA Honours 6th semester exams of batch 2015 that were held in June-July, 2018 on its official website. The university has also declared the results of Bachelors of Pharmacy 4th Year of April-May, 2019 exam.

Candidates can check their results online at kashmiruniversity.net. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result by logging in using their roll numbers.

