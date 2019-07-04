J&K approves reforms to streamline functioning of PSUs, bring transparency

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved various reforms to streamline functioning of public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies in the state to bring transparency, equity, economy of expenditure and financial propriety.

The state administrative council (SAC), which met here under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday, approved streamlining of procedures for procurement of goods and services and award of contracts by public sector undertakings/autonomous bodies/societies, an official spokesman said.

He said most of the public sector undertakings/autonomous bodies/societies in the state receive significant financial assistance from the government.

However, there have been issues related to transparency, equity and economy of expenditure in the creation of posts and recruitment which henceforth shall be made with the prior concurrence of the Finance Department, the spokesman said.

There have also been issues related to award of contracts by these bodies, he added.

With this decision, the public sector undertakings/autonomous bodies/societies aided by state government would not procure goods and services or award a contract without following a transparent bidding process.

Also, they will not create new posts and recruit against vacant posts without the prior concurrence of Finance Department, he said.

The spokesman said no recruitment would be made by such bodies without following a transparent process, including inviting applications through advertisements from eligible candidates, irrespective of class of the posts.

The Finance Department has been directed to issue appropriate instructions to them for undertaking necessary amendments in their by-laws and regulations as may be required, he added.

