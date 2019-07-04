Hurriyat (G) spokesperson booked under Public Safety Act, shifted to Udhampur jail

Srinagar: Senior Hurriyat (G) leader and chief spokesperson Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar was on Thursday shifted to Udhampur jail after Srinagar district administration booked him under Public Safety Act.

Gulzar was arrested from his residence by police station Shergardi a fortnight ago and was booked under the PSA vide order number DMS/45/PSA/2019.

Reports said that Gulzar was arrested by a contingent of police on June 15 and since then was in police custody.

Gulzar was today morning shifted to district jail Udhampur for lodgment.

