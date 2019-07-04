Governor announces special assistance for 3-year-old survivor of Kishtwar accident

Srinagar: Governor Satya Pall Malik Thursday announced Rs 2 lakh as a solatium, from the Regional Red Cross, in favor of the girl child Adeeba who lost all her family members in a tragic road accident in Kishtwar, which will be in the shape of a fixed deposit. Beyond this Governor has also announced monthly assistance of Rs 1200 per month, for next 15 years, to be credited in the account of girl child.

The accident took place at Srigwari Kishtwar, on 01.07.2019, in which 35 people lost their lives and 17 others sustained injuries. One of the survivors, 3-year-old girl child Adeeba lost her parents and siblings.

This assistance will be over and above the normal ex-gratia compensation announced by the Government, an official spokesperson said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar shall be the local guardian of the girl child, till she attains adulthood. The girl child, Adeeba, shall also be rendered social and financial assistance through the Integrated Child Protection Scheme.

District Administration, in consultation with civil society, shall ensure that a permanent care giver shall also be identified for her upbringing in a healthy, conducive and amenable environment.

District Administration has been directed by Governor to take all measures that are required for a secure and healthy childhood of Adeeba.

