First batch of Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar leaves for Jeddah

Srinagar: The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir left for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday to perform this year’s pilgrimage.

Special buses from the Srinagar Hajj House in Bemina area took the pilgrims to the Srinagar airport in the wee hours of Thursday. The passengers will first go to Delhi and afterwards will board the flight to Jeddah.

The authorities had made arrangements for the people in Srinagar and luxurious buses were hired for convenient traveling.

“This time there are around 11,700 pilgrims. All the agencies have given us support. So far, we are getting cooperation from the police and even the airport authorities. The first phase of Hajj is from July 4 to July 20,” said Dr. Abdul Salam, CEO Haj Committee.

The Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that is carried out at least once in the lifetime.

