Fine imposed on canteen contractor at SMHS Hospital, others for violating hygienic requirements

Srinagar: Acting on the complaints of Food Safety Officers of Food & Drug Administration District Srinagar, the Court of Adjudicating Officer (Additional Deputy Commissioner) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs Sixty-nine thousand (Rs 69000) on six food business operators for violating hygienic & sanitary requirements of Food Safety & Standards Act.

Those fined include canteen contractor of SHMS hospital, four bakers and a confectionery manufacturer. 

An official said that a fresh drive has been initiated against food business operators particularly against nanwaies (Bread Makers), chicken sellers and butchers who do not follow good hygienic practices.

He said that forty-eight fresh cases have been instituted in the competent court against various Food business operators for violation of different provisions of Food Safety & Standards Act.

