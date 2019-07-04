Fifth batch of 5522 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Cave shrine from Jammu

Jammu: The fifth batch of 5,522 pilgrims on Thursday left for the Amarnath Cave Shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.

A fleet of 235 vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and on motorbikes.

However, for Pahalgam route, 2,501 males, 354 females, 22 children and 125 sadhus left the base camp in 106 vehicles and for Baltal, 1,955 males, 517 females, nine children and 39 sadhus left in 129 vehicles, including buses and Light Motor Vehicles.

Total 235 vehicles left the base camp for both the routes, including 93 Heavy Motor Vehicles, 142 LMVs.

Multi-tier security arrangements have been made for smooth and successful conduct of 46-day long yatra, which will conclude on August 15 on the occasion of Sharavan Purnima (Rakshabandhan).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

