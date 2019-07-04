CEO Ganderbal bars picnic trips without permission

Ganderbal: Days after 11 students lost their lives in a tragic road accident, Chief Education Officer Ganderbal (CEO) on Wednesday directed all private and government institutions to seek prior permission from his office for any picnic or excursion.

The order issued by the CEO Ganderbal reads, “:All the Govt/ Private Educational Institutions of this District are hereby put under strict instructions not to go for any Excursion/ Picnic/ Summer Camp without prior written approval from this office.”

It adds, “It is mandatory for all the Educational Institutions of this District to submit an application asking for permission for Excursion/ Picnic before 06 days of plan and 15 days for summer camp respectively.”

The order warned, “If any Educational Institution/s is found violating this direction, strict action shall be initiated against the staff members of that institution and the violating private schools will be recommended for cancellation of registration.”

