Army porter slips into gorge near LoC in Kupwara, dies

Srinagar: An army porter died Thursday after he slipped into a deep gorge in Karnah sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Reports said that the army porter identified as Ghulam Din (45) son of Shah Mohammad was on way to Dogra Post from Ragni Post today afternoon when he slipped and fell down into a gorge near Line of Control (LoC).

Din working with army’s 7 RR sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

However, doctors declared him brought dead, an official said.

Police has taken cognizance and started further investigations.

